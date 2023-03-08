An "unbelievable" fly-tip was found on the side of a road.

The mess was seen on the side of Brant Road, Fulbeck.

Roz Edwards, who pictured the mess, said: "It spoils the countryside.

The fly-tip on Brant Road in Fulbeck. Photo: Roz Edwards (62862969)

"It's sad if someone is trying to get rid of rubbish and this is the route they choose."

South Kesteven District Council is responsible for fly-tipping incidents in Fulbeck.

Councillors Mark Whittington, SKDC cabinet member for waste services and climate change, said: "Tipping rubbish in the street or countryside is illegal, very harmful to animals and the environment, and can lead to the pollution of land and water courses.

"It is also disrespectful of others, can harm human health and be detrimental to the quality of life for people living nearby.

"Every year councils spend a considerable amount of time and taxpayers' money removing waste from both the urban landscape and our countryside.

"SKDC clean-up teams will always try to remove fly-tipping as soon as possible. If it is on a public highway or public land we will investigate and arrange for it to be cleared before seeking prosecution."

Fly-tipping incidents can be reported to SKDC by visiting www.southkesteven.gov.uk/flytipping.

Incidents can also be reported by calling 01476 406080.