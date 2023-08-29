A community litter project has been launched in a village.

The project was launched in Woolsthorpe by Belvoir at the weekend and its first litter pick had an “unbelievable turnout from children and parents”, said Councillor Andrew McPhilbin.

Coun McPhilbin added: “The rain held off and over eight bags of rubbish were collected.

Left to right: Adam and Nikki Parker, with children Lewis, 8, and Lily, 11. Paul Hill from Woolsthorpe Social Club Committee, and Myself Cllr Andrew McPhilbin with children Gabriel, 7, and Lilly, 12, outside the Village shop owned by Jonathan Holdford.

“Passers stopped to comment how thrilled they were to see the young initiative helping the community along with their parents.

“I personally put out a request on social media for help and was overwhelmed by the response.

“It does show that people still have community spirit.”

The next litter pick will take place in September.