County council highways contractors have been slammed for how they left a Grantham road.

Winchester Road resident Joe Adkins says 100 metres of ‘new’ road was laid last month but contractors left a 20-metre gap with a big pothole and a fresh white line painted through it.

Joe added: “It’s outrageous. It’s ludicrous. It’s absolutely bonkers!”

However Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways, explained Winchester Road was a long stretch of road that would have been too costly to repair in total.

Earlier this year, half was surface dressed, which was an economical way to extend its life. In addition, a further 15-20 per cent was recently resurfaced, which were the sections that had significantly deteriorated.

Coun Davies said the county council will continue to monitor the area and take action where needed.

He added: “The contractor should have had enough common sense not to paint a white line through a pothole. They will be putting this right – and at their own expense.

“Thankfully, such incidents are rare. We’ve carried out around £250,000’s worth of resurfacing and patching work in Grantham so far this year, including the London Road/Wharf Road junction and New Beacon Road, and the vast majority has been carried out without any problems.”