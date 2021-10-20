A woman who helped combat isolation for many during lockdown attended a Women of the Year lunch with some big name stars.

Penny Bond BEM, of Grantham, launched ‘Letter to a Friend’ initiative during the first lockdown, which sends letters, postcards and puzzles to care home residents who were isolated during the pandemic.

As a result, Penny has since been honoured by HM the Queen with a British Empire Medal, as well as an invite to the Royal Box at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Penny Bond with Lorraine Kelly CBE. (52468851)

Penny's latest reward for her important work was an invite to the Women of the Year lunch, which recognises the selfless dedication of women all over the country and those who went above and beyond in their fields.

Penny was one of 400 remarkable women to attend the 67th annual iteration of the event, which took place on October 11 at he Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The event was hosted by TV presenter Sue Perkins, with awards presented by Lorraine Kelly CBE, Vigil star, Suranne Jones, and Cat Deeley.

Penny Bond with LNER colleague Jennifer Mearns. (52468845)

Penny said: "I felt so privileged to be invited to such an incredible event.

"To be in a room filled with such inspiring women, there was also two of my LNER colleagues there as well who are both incredible women and passionate about helping others.

"All the women who attended have been making positive changes and helping others at the heart of what they do and for me to be included within this group was amazing, it's a day I don't think I will ever forget."

Penny with the host Sue Perkins. (52468856)