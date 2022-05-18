Donations of uniform collected by a primary school have arrived in an African nation.

Pupils, parents and teachers at Poplar Primary School recently donated eight boxes of school uniform to children in Sierra Leone via the Develop Africa charity.

All involved were thrilled to hear that the boxes have now reached their destination and will soon be making a difference to lives of children out there.

Boxes arrive at Freetown (56720363)

Headteacher Kate Hodson, said: "We are delighted to have received pictures from Develop Africa as our donations of uniform and bags arrive in Freetown.

“It will be fantastic to be able to follow the journey right through to the children receiving their new uniforms. We hope to see pictures of the final distribution soon!”