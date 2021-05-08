A union says rail services which have been cancelled or delayed today must not resume until it is safe to run them again.

LNER has asked passengers not to travel on its services today after potential problems were revealed with its Azuma trains. Hull Trains says its services are also cancelled or severely delayed.

The general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), Manuel Cortes, has praised engineering staff for finding hairline cracks in trains and said services must not resume until it’s “one hundred per cent safe” to do so.

LNER is asking people not to travel on its trains today (May 8). Photo: LNER (46957196)

The issue found in the Hitachi 800 series trains, used by Great Western Railway (GWR), London North Eastern Railways (LNER) and Hull Trains has sparked major disruption to services on the East Coast Main Line and others lines.

All high-speed GWR services between London, Bristol, Cardiff and Penzance have been cancelled and customers are advised not to attempt to travel today.

It means limited to no service on the East Coast through Grantham - between Edinburgh, Newcastle, York and London.

Mr Cortes said: “It’s welcome news that railway engineering staff have found these cracks before they led to an accident.

“It’s now absolutely vital that a full investigation is carried out into what led to these cracks. This rolling stock must not be allowed back into service until we are one hundred per cent certain these trains are safe.

“It’s important to point out that the affected trains are relatively new, in which case the manufacturers should foot the bill for any repairs, not passengers or taxpayers.”

LNER and Hull Trains say their services today are either cancelled or severely delayed. Check the latest travel information .