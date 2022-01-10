A union says that the Wilko store in Grantham is under threat of closure.

The GMB union says that a total of 300 jobs could be cut as the company looks to close a number of its stores this year.

The union describes the move as ‘another nail in the High Street’s coffin’ as 16 stores face closure with 15 jobs the Wilko store in the Isaac Newton Centre under threat.

Each store will have a 30-day consultation period while the union says permanent recruitment in the vicinity of each site will freeze.

Roger Jenkins, GMB National Officer, said: "These closures are devasting for Wilko workers and the communities who use them.

“It’s yet another nail in the High Street’s coffin and GMB calls on councils and landlords to review commercial leases and offer lower rents.

“Empty high streets and shopping centres are in no one’s interest but with 400 shops a week closing, this is inevitable - unless the costs of premises can be reduced.

“GMB will now meet with Wilko members to discuss our next steps.”

The GMB says consultation with Wilkinsons staff in Grantham will begin on May 7.

The Journal has asked Wilko for comment.