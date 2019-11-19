Unique bench unveiled in memory of Grantham man taken to his own funeral in JCB digger

A unique memorial bench has been unveiled to honour the life and work of a much-loved man who passed away this year.

Geoffrey Durham, of Old Somerby, was getting ready for work when he collapsed. He passed away days later on Saturday, March 23, aged 74.

Geoffrey, who had been married to his wife, Valerie, for 52 years, had worked in construction for more than 30 years and had a particular interest in JCBs.

The bench has been made in memory of Geoffrey Durham.

His eldest grandson, Tommy Finney, came up with the idea of using a JCB to transport the coffin to the funeral as a fitting tribute to his grandad before a collection was held at the funeral towards a memorial bench for Geoffrey, who had lived in Old Somerby his entire life.

His daughter Julie Finney said: “It felt like our hearts had been axed in two when our dad passed away. We wanted to do something special and decided on a memorial bench. We didn’t want any old bench. We wanted one that stands out like our dad did.

“I contacted Chris at Roll and Scroll and together we came up with this wonderful bench which features two JCBs. Dad would have loved it.”

Geoffrey Durham was taken to his funeral in a JCB.

The bench was unveiled at the bus shelter in Old Somerby earlier this month.

Julie added: “We chose the bus shelter because its a place that people gather and chat which our dad loved to do. Everyone in the village knew him for his jolly self and has said what a wonderful tribute it is.

“I’d like to thank everyone that came to our dads celebration and donated money for this fabulous gift for all the village to enjoy”.

Geoffrey Durham.

