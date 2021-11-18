There has been a slight increase of people claiming universal credit in the district.

In South Kesteven, 47more claimants have been recorded this month, taking the total to 10,473.

Across the East Midlands, the unemployment rate is below the UK-wide average.

Grantham Jobcentre. (28430625)

Stuart Roberts from Boston Jobcentre said: “Starting a temporary job in the run up to Christmas, is an excellent way of gaining experience, and potentially a route into permanent employment. Our ‘Find a Job’ vacancy site has over 850 temporary jobs across Lincolnshire."

The site, found at: https://www.gov.uk/find-a-job, currently has 328 jobs listed in Grantham.