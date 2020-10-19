A festival at Newark Showground, north of Grantham, held next year will head back to the Nineties with a combination of well-known headliners, DJs and tribute acts.

Acts so far confirmed for the three-day event in June include Ministry of Sound Classical, The Feeling, Craig Charles, Inner City, Republica, Go West and 5ive.

The acts will be on three stages at the showground from June 18-20 2021.

Unlocked Festival will be at Newark Showground in June 2021 (42763650)

As well as the acts across three stages, there will be artisan food and drink vendors, a traditional funfair, dedicated kids zone, and late-night silent disco.

A host of camping and glamping options are available.

Unlocked Fest’s founder, Steve Yeardsley has almost 20 years’ experience working in events, delivering technical production to festivals, tours and consumer events.

Unlocked Festival at Newark Showground will feature Ministry of Sound Classical (42763647)

He said: “Having come out of a year where there have been no events at all, I think there’s a real appetite to attend events again and enjoy great music, food and drink with friends and family in a relaxing and ambient environment.

"Whilst the venue is compact and easy to get around, it still offers plenty of space for each festival goer and allows us to create dedicated campsites for families and VIPs, along with an accessible area and a Glamping space.

“Getting the line-up right is also key. We’ve all been to festivals where the headliners sing one or two well-known tracks and fill the rest of the set with the new material. We really want the music to be familiar, songs that the crowd sing and dance along to all day and night.

"We’re going to create everyone’s favourite playlist and deliver it live!

"The artists already confirmed show that we’re well on our way to achieving that and we’ve got a couple of show stopping surprises that we’ll be announcing soon. We’re really looking forward to bringing this exciting event to Newark.”

Billed as the ultimate feel good weekender, the festival will combine a mix of well-known headliners, top DJs and tribute acts across its stages.

Headliners already confirmed include Ministry of Sound Classical, The Feeling, Craig Charles, Inner City, and Republica. The line-up also features Go West, Space, Dario G, 5ive, Sonique, Phats & Small and Big Brovaz, with more acts to be announced in the coming months.

A limited number of discounted launch weekend tickets are on sale now at: https://www.unlockedfest.co.uk/buy-tickets