A resident says he his frustrated because a car has been left abandoned outside his house for two months without tax or an MoT.

Edward Crook says the police and South Kesteven District Council have been informed about it but nothing has been done about the abandoned black Saab car in Corby Glen.

Mr Crook says the car has been hit several times by other vehicles including lorries.

The abandoned car in Corby Glen (61811937)

Mr Crook tweeted: “Are South kesteven and Lincs Police going to leave this abandoned car blocking the road in Corby Glen, without doing anything but covering it in tape?

“It’s been crashed into and reported multiple times, and all they do is say it’s the responsibility of the other.

“It’s been here for around two months, has been reported several times, and has been hit a couple of times by lorries trying to pass. Frustrating, as it’s just outside my house, and causing people to drive dangerously.”

A spokesperson for the district council confirmed the abandoned vehicle has been reported and that action would be taken.

SKDC’s cabinet member for waste services and climate change, Councillor Mark Whittington, said: “SKDC is aware of this vehicle, although prior to this week it had not been in situ for sufficient time for us to take action.

“We will be returning to it this week and issuing a seven-day notice to the registered owner.

“If there is no response we will arrange to have the vehicle removed and after a further period it would be disposed of.”

An online check by the Journal confirmed that the car was due to be taxed by October 1 last year and was due an MoT by November 27, 2022.

While there is police tape on the car, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said abandoned cars “are the remit of South Kesteven council”.