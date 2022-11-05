A wildlife photographer has captured a goosander bird, and says it could be the first time one has been seen on the river in Grantham.

Photographer Steve Nesbitt pictured a goosander, possibly a first winter female, in Grantham’s Queen Elizabeth Park.

Steve said: “We think this is the first time one has been seen on the river here – not sure on this but it’s still really unusual.”

Photographer Steve Nesbitt pictured a Goosander, possibly a first winter female, in Queen Elizabeth Park. Credit: LincsSnapper (60394699)

Steve also spotted a little egret kicking about in the same area.