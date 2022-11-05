'Unusual' to see goosander bird in Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham, says wildlife photographer
Published: 06:00, 05 November 2022
A wildlife photographer has captured a goosander bird, and says it could be the first time one has been seen on the river in Grantham.
Photographer Steve Nesbitt pictured a goosander, possibly a first winter female, in Grantham’s Queen Elizabeth Park.
Steve said: “We think this is the first time one has been seen on the river here – not sure on this but it’s still really unusual.”
Steve also spotted a little egret kicking about in the same area.