Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

'Unusual' to see goosander bird in Queen Elizabeth Park, Grantham, says wildlife photographer

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 05 November 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A wildlife photographer has captured a goosander bird, and says it could be the first time one has been seen on the river in Grantham.

Photographer Steve Nesbitt pictured a goosander, possibly a first winter female, in Grantham’s Queen Elizabeth Park.

Steve said: “We think this is the first time one has been seen on the river here – not sure on this but it’s still really unusual.”

Photographer Steve Nesbitt pictured a Goosander, possibly a first winter female, in Queen Elizabeth Park. Credit: LincsSnapper (60394699)
Photographer Steve Nesbitt pictured a Goosander, possibly a first winter female, in Queen Elizabeth Park. Credit: LincsSnapper (60394699)

Steve also spotted a little egret kicking about in the same area.

Animals Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE