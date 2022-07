More news, no ads

These are the latest road closures and works that could affect driving near you.

Castle Bytham, High Street, 30/7/22-31/7/22, road closure. Responsibility: Network Rail

Great Ponton, Ponton Lane, 28/7/22-30/7/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: National Electricity Transmission

Roadworks stock image (55401671)

Old Somerby, Burton Lane, 16/7/22-1/8/22, road closure. Responsibility: National Electricity Transmission

Barkston, Hough Road, 28/7/22-1/8/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: Anglian Water

Corby Glen, Main Road, 20/7/22-2/8/22, signals multi. Responsibility: Virgin Media

Grantham, Long Street, 26/7/22-2/8/22, priority working. Responsibility: Western Power

Grantham, Church View, 21/7/22-3/8/22, give and take. Responsibility: Balfour Beatty

Great Ponton, Dallygate, 1/8/22-3/8/22, stop/go boards. Responsibility: National Electricity Transmission

Billingborough, London Road, 1/8/22-3/8/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Virgin Media

Barkston, Heath Lane, 25/7/22-3/8/22, road closure. Responsibility: BT

Barkston, High Dike, 25/7/22-3/8/22, signals multi. Responsibility: BT

Corby Glen, Corby Road, 22/7/22-4/8/22, signals multi. Responsibility: Virgin Media

Witham on the Hill, Stamford Rd, 23/7/22-4/8/22, convoy working. Responsibility: Balfour Beatty

Corby Glen, Bourne Road, 25/7/22-5/8/22, signals multi. Responsibility: Virgin Media

Grantham, Coxs Walk, 25/7/22-5/8/22, give and take. Responsibility: Balfour Beatty

Grantham, Sandcliffe Road, 1/8/22-5/8/22, give and take. Responsibility: Lincolnshire County Council

Colsterworth, Church Lane,1/8/22-5/8/22, road closure. Responsibility: Balfour Beatty

Barkston, Ancaster Lane, 25/7/22-8/8/22, road closure. Responsibility: Anglian Water

Grantham, Denton Avenue, 5/8/22-9/8/22, give and take. Responsibility: Cadent Gas Ltd

Corby Glen, Swinstead Road, 27/7/22-9/8/22, signals multi. Responsibility: Virgin Media

Old Somerby, School Lane, 27/7/22-9/8/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Western Power

Grantham, Kelham Road, 28/7/22-10/8/22, give and take. Responsibility: Balfour Beatty

Grantham, Barrowby Road, 1//22-10/8/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Total Resources UK Ltd

Corby Glen, Bourne Road, 29/7/22-11/8/22, signals multi. Responsibility: Virgin Media

Ropsley, Grantham Road, 25/7/22-12/8/22, road closure. Responsibility: Balfour Beatty

Grantham, High Street, 1/8/22-12/8/22, signals multi. Responsibility: Balfour Beatty

Long Bennington, C427 to county boundary, 18/7/22-16/8/22, road closure. Responsibility: National Electricity Transmission

Grantham, Barrowby Road, 1/6/22-1/9/22, signals multi. Responsibility: C3 Construction Ltd

Leadenham, Cliff Road, 25/7/22-2/9/22, road closure. Responsibility: Balfour Beatty

Barkston, Lincoln Road, 25/7/22-2/9/22, signals two-way. Responsibility: Balfour Beatty