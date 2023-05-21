A Grantham animal care provider will be holding an upcoming pet first aid course.

Sara Barnes, of Who Lets Your Dog Out? UK, will be running an in-person course on Saturday, May 28, at the Barrowby Village Hall Reading Room.

The course will give people the basic skills to treat minor ailments, bandage up paws when pets scrape their paw pad and so much more.

Sara Barnes

It will also give people the knowledge to do CPR on pets so that should the worst happen, people have the knowledge about what to do and who to call for help.

To book a course, check out the website www.wholetsyourdogoutuk.com/first-aid for all dates and locations.

People will need to book and pay in advance as class numbers are limited to 12 people.

The course will cost £55 to attend and runs from 10am until 2pm.

Sara decided to become a pet first aid instructor when she was looking for a pet first aid qualification as she started her dog walking and home boarding business and couldn’t find a class in the local area.

The level 2 qualifications are great for normal pet owners and pet care professionals alike.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact Sara via the website or via email at wholetsyourdogoutuk@hotmail.com.