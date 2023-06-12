An art trail marking over 40 years of Lincolnshire’s leading hospice charity has arrived in town.

The St Barnabas HeART trail features 30 heart-shaped sculptures in towns across the county to recognise the charity’s vital role in palliative and end-of-life care.

The Wild At Heart sculpture, made by upcycling enthusiast Brett Barker, is designed to be symbolic of Lincolnshire’s vibrant agricultural industry and features a variety of flora and fauna found across the county.

The Wild at Heart sculpture, by Brett Barker

The heart is made from discarded spanners and will be installed at St Peter’s HIll green.

Councillor Rhea Rayside, cabinet member for people and communities, said: “The HeART Trail is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the crucial work that St Barnabas does in providing dignity and compassion for individuals facing the end of their life.

“We are delighted to be supporting the trail and are looking forward to seeing this creative addition to St Peter’s Hill in place over the summer.”

In addition to the trail, St Barnabas will be holding pop-up HeART hubs around Lincolnshire.

This will include activities for families to take part in, a chance to meet volunteers and staff and also an opportunity to donate to the charity.

The Grantham HeART hubs will be taking place at:

•

Grantham Market - Saturday, June 24, from 8am until 4pm

•

Dysart Park Family Fun Day - Sunday, July 2, from 10am until 4pm

•

St Peter’s Hill - Friday, August 11, from 10am until 4pm

For more information on the trail, go to www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/hearttrail.

St Barnabas offers end-of-life care, wellbeing and therapy services and bereavement support.

It has two sites in Grantham including their Wellbeing Centre, in Barrowby Road, and at Grantham Hospital.