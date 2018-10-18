Traffic slow after incident between Honington and Ancaster
Traffic is moving slowly following an incident on the A153 near the junction with the A607.
Witnesses say a number of emergency vehicles are at the scene between Honington and Ancaster following the incident involving several vehicles which happened about 3pm.
Injuries have been reported but are not thought to be serious.
A police spokesman said a vehicle is still being recovered and traffic is busy in the area.
