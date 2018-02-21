Update: Dozens of sheep escape to Grantham estate

Dozens of sheep that have escaped from a field have been grazing on grass on a Grantham estate.

The sheep made their way to a grassy area next to the Sunningdale estate opposite Belton Park Golf Club yesterday. Police were informed at about 2.30pm but the sheep were still grazing a few hours later near homes on the estate.

Sheep escaped from their field and are pictured grazing on the Sunningdale estate.

One onlooker said the sheep had also escaped on Sunday and were found on the estate.

A police spokesman said: “At just after 2:30pm yesterday, we received multiple calls from members of the public reporting that sheep were causing an obstruction on Londonthorpe Road, Grantham and they were heading into Sunningdale.

We alerted the Shepherd and members of the public also assisted in escorting the sheep back into their field.”