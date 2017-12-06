Update: Four-vehicle crash closes A1 Northbound at Long Bennington

The A1 Northbound has been forced to close after a four-vehicle collision involving a lorry carrying hazardous substances at Long Bennington, between B1174 Great North Road and B6326 Great North Road.

Lane one (of two) was initially closed however this is now a full closure.

Fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen and Nottingham are currently at the scene and have been using cutting equipment to release one casualty.

One person has so far been airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.

A fire hazard material officer has checked the lorry and deemed it as safe.

Traffic is currently at a standstill.

A car passenger currently stuck in the traffic told the Journal that they have seen a nine police cars, four fire engines and three ambulances.

They said; “We have not been able to move since we picked our child up from school.”

A police spokesperson said: “Incident 333 was reported to us at 16.40. The four-vehicle collision happened 300 metres from the North Long Bennington junction.”

More details to follow.

Update: A police spokesperson said: “Incident 333 of yest reported at 4.40pm on A1 Great North Road regarding four vehicle RTC - three cars and one HGV. A woman in her 20’s, single occupant in one of the cars involved, was seriously injured and taken to QMC.

Road closed until around 3am.”