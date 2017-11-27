Update: Grantham King’s School pupil, 17, killed in A52 crash was ‘much loved and popular’

The headteacher of The King’s School has paid tribute to a “much loved pupil with an infectious smile” who tragically died yesterday in a crash on the A52.

Year 13 pupil Max Hubbard, aged 17, was involved in a collison with another vehicle at the Bottesford bypass at 5.41pm, yesterday evening.

The collision involved a black Ford Ka and a black Audi.

Mr Hubbard died at the scene. A woman sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham. She remains in a stable condition.

DC John Borlase said: “We are continuing to investigate the incident to establish the full circumstances and are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch. Were you driving in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see the collision or either of the vehicles prior to the collision?”

Headteacher Frank Hedley said: “Max was a superb individual with an infectious smile and ‘can do’ approach to life. He was popular with both staff and students alike because he was a thoroughly decent human being. He exemplified the school’s values: he had integrity; he looked out for others and seized every opportunity to do good things with his life.

“He was a well-rounded individual playing high level sport. Characteristically, he was a fierce competitor be it rugby, football, athletics or cricket. In addition he was a sympathetic and supportive rugby coach to 3–9 year olds. Max was heavily involved as part of the leadership team for the school’s Toy Bank charity initiative and was also Deputy House Captain for Curteis House, where he was able to inspire younger boys.

Academically he was highly capable, being both intellectually curious and diligent. Having attained a strong set of GCSE results in 2016 he was on course to do well in his ‘A’ level examinations in the summer of 2018.”

The school flag is flying at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Mr Hedley added: “Max was much loved and will be greatly missed. All at King’s mourn his loss and our thoughts and prayers are with Mr and Mrs Hubbard and their family at this incredibly sad time.”

Anyone with any information should contact 101 quoting incident 434 of 26 November.