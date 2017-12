Have your say

Reports are just coming in that a crash involving multiple vehicles on the A1 near Colsterworth southbound is causing traffic problems.

A passenger in a car has reported to have seen ‘two lorries and a few cars’ involved in the collision, which has blocked both lanes.

More details as we get them.

Update: The A1 is shut between Grantham and Colsterworth. The northbound carriageway is open but traffic is slow. A diversion has been set up.