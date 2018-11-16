Update: Police arrest man who climbed on Grantham church roof

A 29-year-old man from Grantham has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a constable, affray and criminal damage to property under £5,000.

Police officers were called to reports of a man on the roof of Grantham Church of the Ascension on Edinburgh Road, Grantham, shortly before 9.45am, today.

A witness said: "I saw about 10 police cars at the scene and atleast 20 police officers."

Police are dealing with an incident on Edinburgh Road, Grantham. (5465239)

