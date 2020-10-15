Lincolnshire Police have provided an update on the condition of the officer who suffered a fractured skull in the line of duty.

The incident, which took place on October 7, happened in the car park of Sainsbury's in Grantham.

A 36-year-old man has since pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing injury to a police officer, possession of a class B drug and a further separate charge of dangerous driving.

Police and an ambulance attended the incident in Sainsbury's car park on October 7. (42597767)

He has been remanded into custody. A date for sentencing has not yet been set.

Although the incident originally caused the officer in question to be hospitalised, some positive news has been revealed about their recovery.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: " We can confirm our officer is doing well and out of hospital."