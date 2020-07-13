Home   News   Article

Road closed in Grantham as emergency services deal with incident

By Tracey Davies
Published: 11:44, 13 July 2020
 | Updated: 17:26, 13 July 2020

We have received reports of a road traffic accident on Harrowby Road, Grantham.

The junction leading on to Bridge End Road, is currently closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

An eye witness has reported seeing three fire engines at the scene.

