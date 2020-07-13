Road closed in Grantham as emergency services deal with incident
Published: 11:44, 13 July 2020
| Updated: 17:26, 13 July 2020
We have received reports of a road traffic accident on Harrowby Road, Grantham.
The junction leading on to Bridge End Road, is currently closed as emergency services deal with the incident.
An eye witness has reported seeing three fire engines at the scene.
More by this authorTracey Davies
