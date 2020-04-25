Home   News   Article

Update: Teenagers released on bail as investigation into Grantham stabbing continues

By Tracey Davies
Published: 17:44, 25 April 2020
Two 16-year-old boys arrested in connection with a robbery and GBH in Grantham have been released on bail.

Police are appealing to the public for further information after the serious incident on Friday night in which another 16-year-old boy received a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

