Update: Teenagers released on bail as investigation into Grantham stabbing continues
Published: 17:44, 25 April 2020
| Updated: 09:49, 26 April 2020
Two 16-year-old boys arrested in connection with a robbery and GBH in Grantham have been released on bail.
Police are appealing to the public for further information after the serious incident on Friday night in which another 16-year-old boy received a stab wound.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Tracey Davies