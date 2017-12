Have your say

Two vehicles have been involved in a head-on collision on Harlaxton Road, Grantham, in the past thirty minutes.

The two vehicles are reported to have crashed outside Chris Walker Kawasaki.

Traffic is starting to build in the area.

More details to follow.

A police spokesperson said: “Incident 289 of 30 November was reported at 16:50. It was a two-car road traffic collision on Harlaxton Road, Grantham. No injuries reported. Roads all clear within a short time period.”