Updated: Power restored to some Grantham properties but 500 still without

Homes and businesses in Grantham are experiencing power cuts this afternoon (Tuesday).

Western Power Distribution confirmed that NG31 and NG33 postcodes are affected. It said 718 Grantham properties and 12 NG33 properties were initially without power when the incident first began at 3.45pm.

Power has now been restored to around 200 properties.

According to WPD, the worst affected area is around New Beacon Road and Brittain Drive.

It blamed a "fault on a high voltage network" which engineers are working on resolving and estimates power will be fully restored by 5.30pm.

More as we have it.

