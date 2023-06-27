A video showing a bouncer punching a young man and kneeling on his head outside a nightclub at the weekend has caused uproar.

The incident took place outside the Gold nightclub in Market Place, Grantham, on Saturday night (June 24).

In the two-minute video posted on Facebook, the man is seen being punched in the face while being restrained on the ground by two doormen.

A screenshot from the video posted on Facebook which shows the bouncer punching the young man in the face outside the Gold nightclub, in Grantham.

One of the doormen is also seen kneeling on the man’s head as he is being restrained.

Clubbers are seen crowding around and shouting at the doorman to stop.

The doorman is heard claiming that the man spat in his face and police had been called.

A screenshot from the video showing the bouncer kneeling on the head of the man.

In the Facebook comments, Tiff Blanchard described the incident as “absolutely vile” and “despicable”.

Isabelle Church claimed she had “cried watching this” and said: “Whatever this boy did, this bouncer overstepped.”

Jade Morrison said it was “absolutely disgusting behaviour” and added: “No matter what that boy has done, to attack him while he is restrained is out of order.”

Emma Saddington said it was an “abuse of power”.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are aware of the situation and take this very seriously.

“We do not condone any violence towards the door staff or from them.

“This is being dealt with by the door agency and the police with all CCTV footage from inside and out.”

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.