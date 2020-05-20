Home   News   Article

Upturn of Universal Credit claimants in Grantham district amid coronavirus lockdown

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 07:00, 20 May 2020

Universal Credit claims in the district have increased since the beginning of lockdown.

In the South Kesteven area, Universal Credit claims have risen by over 2,600 between March 12 and April 9.

The latest figures show that, as of April 9, 8,596 Universal Credit claims have been made across the district compared to 5,932 on March 12.

