Urgent call made for full consultation on Grantham Hospital changes

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) has been urged to carry out a full public consultation "as soon as possible" into changes to make Grantham and District Hospital a Covid-free site.

The Health Scrutiny Committee for Lincolnshire today questioned ULHT and NHS management on their plans which mean increasing the number of elective patients at Grantham hospital, including the transfer of chemotherapy, cancer surgery and other surgery from across Lincolnshire.

It will also see the downgrading of the A&E unit to an urgent treatment centre from June 22. The changes are temporary but will be in force until at least March 31, 2021.