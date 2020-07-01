Grantham Hospital's new 24/7 urgent treatment centre (UTC) has seen 366 patients through the door in its first full week of operation.

The figures are for the week from the centre's first day of opening, Monday, June 22, through to Sunday, June 28, inclusive

United Lincolnshire Hospital's NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, decided to downgrade the A&E unit to a UTC as part of a number of changes to try and make the hospital Covid-19 free while increasing elective surgery on the site.