We know that many residents in Lincolnshire are facing a difficult time, with energy costs rising and inflation increasing as we head into 2022, says Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council.

Households in the county are having to plan and make changes to account for these increases, and so does the council as we finalise our budget plans for the next year.

We are trying hard to keep any increases to your council tax to a minimum. We have an expected shortfall of around £22m over the next four years, and much of this is because of the increasing costs of providing adult care services.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (54648433)

We have currently proposed a three per cent rise to our adult care precept to help us cover the increase in costs for 2022/23.

Last year, we allocated £12 million from our reserves to cover the funding slashed from our highways maintenance grant by government. We have lobbied the transport secretary to reinstate this money for this year as it’s so vital to keep our roads maintained.

Without this funding back, we will need to consider how we fund this. We know road repairs are a priority for residents and we want to protect this element of the budget as far as possible. However, using reserves – our council savings – is just not sustainable.

We’re also continuing to work closely with our local MPs to stress the importance of rural areas getting the funding they need – not only for highways funding, but for

other vital services too.

We are expecting to soon hear from the Secretary of State, Michael Gove, about how the government intends to fairly share funds around all parts of the country. The levelling up white paper is scheduled to be published at the end of January and should give us a better idea about how we may be able to get more investment to our area in future years.

I believe that by continuing our work to bring more responsibilities and funding to our area through ‘devolution’ across Greater Lincolnshire, we will be better-placed to secure this. So we will continue to work collaboratively with other local councils - sharing our expertise and speaking clearly and loudly for our area.

And in the meantime, we also continually look to make the best use of the funding we do have and maintain the services that are so important to Lincolnshire residents. Over the next four years, we expect to save around £25m through measures such as home working, increased use of digital technology, a reduction in administrative posts and the disposal of surplus buildings.

We believe this approach will allow us to maintain and invest in frontline services at a time when other councils are having to reduce theirs.