The Meres Vaccination Centre will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

The vaccination centre will be closed as it is the day of the state funeral for the Queen.

A spokesperson from the Meres Vaccination Centre, said: "The Meres Vaccination Centre, Grantham, will be closed on Monday September 19 as a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and will re-open the following day.

The vaccination centre at The Meres kitted out by Rocket Global Ventures. (44362085)

"Any patients who were due to attend the Meres on Monday 19 to have a covid vaccination, including autumn boosters, will have their appointment rescheduled and new appointments have been made available."

GP practices will also be closed on Monday as they would on a normal bank holiday weekend.

Grantham Hospital says the majority of its appointments will still be going ahead on the day of the funeral.

If you need medical advice over the bank holiday weekend, visit NHS 111 online or call 111.