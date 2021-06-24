Just over six weeks since it celebrated reaching 100,000 Covid vaccinations, the Meres Local Vaccination Centre (LVC) in Grantham has hit another huge milestone, reaching 150,000 vaccinations.

Coming during the much heralded sprint phase of the Covid vaccination programme across the country and in Lincolnshire, the team at the Meres have surged through 50,000 vaccinations to reach the 150,000 total in an incredibly short period of time.

Darren Altus, operations director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks, said: “We can’t quite believe it, it hardly seems anytime at all since we were celebrating previous milestones at 50,000 and 100,000, and here we are having given another 50,000 vaccinations."

“As I said before, it has been challenging but the success of the vaccination rollout at the Meres LVC is down to the amazing team we have here, comprising health professionals and volunteers, who continue to surprise us with what they achieve day in, day out, seven days a week.

“I’m not going to lie, reaching 150,000 vaccinations has been extremely challenging, but we’ve thrown ourselves into this, aided and abetted by the thousands of people who have come to us for their vaccinations, as well as the numerous local businesses who have supported us from day one, and we are hugely grateful to all of them.

"It is remarkable to think that we are now vaccinating people aged 18 or over, compared to where we started.”

The latest milestone for the team at the Meres LVC not only coincides with the sprint to the end of the vaccination programme, but also comes on the eve of the ‘big weekend’, an NHS initiative over the coming weekend to further boost the number of people having their vaccination, which will involve various opportunities around the county for people to attend walk-in vaccinations, without the need to pre-book an appointment.

Darren continued: “We are nearly there and I would strongly encourage anyone who has not had either their first or second vaccination to book in as soon as possible.

"The Meres LVC is available to book online via the National Booking System, along with other sites in the county, and we have good availability for pre-booked appointments for the vaccination, including some extra appointments this weekend."

The 150,000 vaccinations is also being marked by an extremely generous offer from LeisureSK for the team of healthcare professionals and volunteers at the Meres LVC, who have announced they will offer one month’s free membership during July, enabling the team to use Leisure SK’s facilities free of charge.

You can find your NHS number online here: www.nhs.uk/nhs-services/online-services/find-nhs-number/ and please only attend if you are eligible – click the following link for more information on eligibility: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-vaccine/