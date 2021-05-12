In a major milestone for the Covid vaccination programme in Lincolnshire, the Local Vaccination Centre (LVC) at the Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham, has recently given its 100,000th vaccination.

This key achievement comes just five months since the Meres LVC opened and only eight weeks since it celebrated reaching 50,000 vaccinations.

“From the beginning when we were vaccinating people over the age of 80, to now when we’re focusing on first vaccinations for people 40 and over, as well as second doses, it has been a battle,” said Darren Altus, Operations Director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Sleaford Area Primary Care Networks.

The new-look vaccination centre at The Meres kitted out by Rocket Global Ventures. (44362085)

He added: “It has been extremely challenging but our superb team of health professionals and volunteers here at the Meres have made it possible and fun at the same time.”

The Meres LVC is one of 13 vaccination sites across the county, and is run by both Grantham and Rural PCN, and the Sleaford PCN, a group of 16 GP practices from Grantham, Sleaford, and the surrounding area.

“It is unbelievable to think that we have given 100,000 vaccinations already and I am enormously proud of the team here, who through their own sheer hard work and determination have been able to make such a positive impact on the lives of so many people,” added Dr Adriaan van Biljon, Clinical Director, K2 Healthcare, Grantham and Rural Primary Care Network.

Now busy vaccinating people aged 40 and over (cohort 10), as well as providing second doses, the team at the Meres LVC have been touched by the support they have received.

Dr van Biljon said: “People who have been coming to the Meres for their vaccination have been, almost without exception, enormously grateful and cooperative.

"This has been hugely helpful to the team here and is something they have also experienced when vaccinating people out in the community, including in local care homes.

"Local businesses have provided invaluable support too and, of course, the role played by our local GP practices has been critical. In unprecedented times it has truly been an amazing effort.”

For more information on the covid vaccination programme in Lincolnshire visit www.lincolnshire.nhs.uk/covid/how-do-i-get-my-vaccination