Vaccination rate of children in South Kesteven higher than the national average
Children in Lincolnshire are getting the COVID jab at a higher rate than the national average, figures reveal.
Five to 11-year-olds are now eligible to be vaccinated following advice from the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations).
Although the uptake rates vary across the Greater Lincolnshire area, nearly every area is above the average rate of 6.2% for England.
North Kesteven has seen the most children vaccinated so far, with 11%, followed by West Lindsey at 9.5%.
North East Lincolnshire (4.3%) and North Lincolnshire (5.8%) have the lowest uptake rates in the latest figures.
Five to 11-year-olds were the latest age group to be offered the jab.
Although they are least likely to become seriously ill from COVID, public health officials hope it would reduce the transmission to their older relatives and enable schools to function normally.
Here’s the latest figures on how many five to 11-year-olds have been vaccinated in each area:
- Lincoln – 7.9%
- West Lindsey – 8.3%
- East Lindsey – 9.5%
- North Kesteven – 11.1%
- South Kesteven – 7.5%
- Boston – 6.2%
- South Holland – 6.8%
- North Lincolnshire – 5.8%
- North East Lincolnshire – 4.3%
- England – 6.2%
Lincolnshire Showground has now closed as the area’s mass vaccination centre.
The vaccination centre at Grantham Meres leisure centre remains open.
There are still pop-up centres for those wanting to get vaccinated without an appointment.
Here are some of the latest sessions listed on the Lincolnshire CCG’s website:
- Saturday 7th May 2022 – St Faith’s Church Hall, West Parade, Lincoln LN1 1QL, between 10am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 3.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.
- Sunday 8th May 2022 – Ruston Sports and Social Club, Newark Road, Lincoln LN6 8RN, for 5-11 year-olds between 10am and 4pm, and spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.
- Monday 9th May 2022 – Branston Village Hall, Lincoln Road, Branston LN4 1NS, between 10am and 4pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over.
- Tuesday 10th May 2022 – Bishop Grosseteste University, Longdales Road, Lincoln LN1 3DY, between 10am and 3pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 3.30pm and 6.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.
- Wednesday 11th May 2022 – Birchwood Boiler House, Birchwood, Lincoln LN6 0LT, between 10am and 4pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over.
- Wednesday 11th May 2022 – Springfields Event Centre, Camel Gate, Spalding PE12 6ET, between 9.30am and 6pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over, plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 12 and over.
- Saturday 14th May 2022 – St Faith’s Church Hall, West Parade, Lincoln LN1 1QL, between 10am and 1pm for spring boosters for people aged 75 and over plus vaccinations for anyone eligible aged 16 and over, and between 1.30pm and 4.30pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds.
- Sunday 15th May 2022 – Ruston Sports and Social Club, Newark Road, Lincoln LN6 8RN, between 10am and 5pm for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds only.