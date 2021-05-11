Holidaymakers will be able to use the NHS app as a vaccine passport from Monday.

Details of people's inoculation status will be available within the app, enabling tourists to prove whether they have received both jabs.

The Government is urging everyone to register with the app before booking international travel. This is all you need to know about how to use it.

The official NHS Covid-19 "Test and Trace" contact tracing app (Photo Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

How to access your NHS vaccine status in the app

People who have been inoculated will see their status in the app from Monday May 17. Once installed, the app can be used on smartphones or tablets.

What if I don't have a mobile phone or tablet?

If you do not have access to a smartphone, you can call the NHS helpline on 119 from 17 May and ask for a letter to be posted to you. This must be at least five days after you’ve completed your course of the vaccine. The letter will take up to five days to reach you. Your GP surgery CANNOT provide letters.

Will all destinations accept the app passport?

No. There are not many countries that currently accept proof of vaccination and most people will still need to follow other rules when travelling abroad such as getting a negative pre-departure test.

The Government is urging people to check the entry requirements for their destination country well in advance of travelling.

What if I haven't been fully vaccinated yet?

You should continue to follow the entry requirements of the country you are travelling to, such as proof of a negative COVID-19 test on arrival. You should carefully research the requirements of your destination country before travelling.

What about children?

Children cannot get vaccination status. Any children you are travelling with may need to show proof of a negative Covid test.

Is my data safe?

The Government says your vaccination status is held securely within the NHS app, and can only be accessed via the NHS login service.

It only shows your status in the form of your vaccination record but in the future will also show your COVID-19 test results.

Read more: Official Government guidance on using the NHS app.