NHS Lincolnshire has started offering Covid vaccines to all 16 and 17 year olds.

The teens will be able to have their vaccinations at the Lincolnshire Showground or the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston on a walk in basis between 8:30 am and 7pm each day.

This means that appointments do not need to be made and they can simply turn up.

Walk in Covid vaccinations are available (50114678)

It will be the Pfizer vaccine administered, on a first come first served basis.

The teens will also have the option to have a vaccine at a more local site, but they will need to wait until they are contacted by the NHS to make an appointment.

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG said: "This is fantastic news, during last weekend we saw almost 600 16 and 17 year olds attend for a vaccination in Lincolnshire and we are keen to continue to ensure vaccinations are available throughout our county to help make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated."

She continued: "I am therefore delighted to confirm that further walk-in sessions will be available at Spalding, Skegness and Gainsborough during the next week and our local vaccination services are also directly inviting people to appointments.

"By offering this now we will be in a position to ensure that younger people will have some protection against the virus when they return to school or college in September.

"The JCVI said it expected one dose of the vaccine would give the 16 and 17 year old age group good protection against severe illness and around 80 per cent protection against hospitalisation.

"Many people experience mild symptoms of Covid, but some are much less fortunate, the walk in sessions are not limited to those aged 16 and 17 and I would therefore encourage anyone who hasn’t yet had a vaccine, whatever their age, to come along and get protected."