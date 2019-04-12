Vale of Belvoir named as one of 'best places to live' in Britain

The Vale of Belvoir is one of the ‘Best Places to Live in Britain’ according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, including the overall winner, which is published on Sunday, April 14.

Judging takes into account a wide range of factors, from employment, schools and broadband speed as well as culture, community spirit and local shops.

The Sunday Times credits Vale of Belvoir for being 'a down-to-earth swathe of unspoilt farming country between Nottingham and Grantham.'

Helen Davies, Sunday Times Home editor, said: “This year we are looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture.”