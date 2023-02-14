A popular Valentine's Day event was a success, with the dance floor full from start to finish.

Grantham College Refectory hosted an annual Valentine's Day dance event on Saturday night.

The sell-out event raised £650 for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and was attended by 180 people.

Glenn Darren, Arron Fender and Tina Wynters all performed on the night. (62432364)

Event organiser Zenda Dempster said: “It was absolutely brilliant. The band rang up on the Sunday and said when they stepped out onto the stage, the atmosphere was electric.

“All three acts blended in really well. They all sang together at the end. Right from the first song, the dance floor was full, all the way to 12 o’clock.

“It makes my night seeing them all dancing. I enjoy doing it."

Zenda Dempster and her husband John Dempster. (62432367)

Glenn Darren, Arron Fender and Tina Wynters all performed on the night, and a raffle was held.

The dance floor was full from start to finish. (62432358)

Zenda said that people were already asking her about the next dance, which is for Halloween on October 28.

She added: “The college were absolutely brilliant. The cafe was open and everything sold out. People said how good the food was."

A cart with raffle prizes. (62432370)

Zenda thanked everyone who provided raffle prizes and supported the dance.