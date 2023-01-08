A popular Valentine's Day dance with live music is returning to town.

Grantham College Refectory will host a Valentine's Day dance on Saturday February 11.

The evening of live music will feature acts such as, Glenn Darren, Arron Fender and Tina Wynters.

The Valentines Day dance will take place at Grantham College Refectory. (61719699)

The doors will open from 7pm, with the show set to start at 7.45pm.

There will be a bar and hot food available. Tickets cost £10.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Zenda on 01476 400148 and Malcolm on 01476 573903