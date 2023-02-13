Compelling reasons to be part of our business awards process have been highlighted in a new podcast.

Iliffe Media’s events manager, Sharron Marriott, joined Making Video Your Business podcast host Chris England to discuss the benefits businesses enjoy when they take part in or win a business award.

Sharron organises the annual Grantham Journal Business Awards and nominations will open in the spring for the 2023 awards, which will be held later in the year.

Sharron said: “Business awards programmes are important because they reward businesses in the local community and celebrate business.

“The importance of it feeds through to employees and is a great morale booster for everyone.”

Sharron was also asked about the value that sponsors bring to the events and how important continued support from partners is to make each event successful.

Chris England, of PVS Media, and Iliffe Media's events manager Sharron Marriott. Photo: PVS Media

“We can’t run it without the sponsors, without them there is no event as they also make up the judging panel, so they are vital,” she added.

Grantham man Chris’s company, PVS Media, records video footage of the finalists in the Journal's Business Awards which is shown on the night. The company also records content for our sister titles the Stamford Mercury and Newark Advertiser.

PVS Media is also a category sponsor.

Making Video Your Business podcast. Photo: PVS Media (62263311)

Chris said: “We have worked on awards programmes with Sharron and the team for the past five years and love it every time.

“We have been finalists and winners and would highly recommend that every business owner seriously considers this years’ process as there is huge value in it.”

The podcasts can be watched on YouTube channel: @makingvideoyourbusiness