Van catches fire in A1 crash near Grantham

By Marie Bond
Published: 09:06, 15 October 2022
 Published: 09:06, 15 October 2022

A van caught fire in a crash on the A1 near Grantham just after midnight.

Two crews, one from Grantham and a second from Newark, were called to the northbound carriageway at Foston at around 12.08am this morning (Saturday).

A van involved in the collision was on fire.

Fire news (60010816)
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera during the operation and gave casualty care.

There are no details of injuries.

