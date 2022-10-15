Van catches fire in A1 crash near Grantham
Published: 09:06, 15 October 2022
| Updated: 09:06, 15 October 2022
A van caught fire in a crash on the A1 near Grantham just after midnight.
Two crews, one from Grantham and a second from Newark, were called to the northbound carriageway at Foston at around 12.08am this morning (Saturday).
A van involved in the collision was on fire.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera during the operation and gave casualty care.
There are no details of injuries.