A van was completely burnt out on the A1 this morning after a fault with the vehicle.

Fire crews from Grantham and Corby Glen attended the scene on the southbound carriageway at Great Ponton at 10.25am.

Firefighters used one one hose reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters tackled a van fire this morning on the A1. (51145909)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that all those in the vehicle had got out and were not injured.

One lane of the carriageway was closed for several hours while the incident was dealt with by emergency services, causing traffic tailbacks.

The southbound carriageway has since been cleared.