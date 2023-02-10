A van that contained potential criminals involved in waste oil thefts was stopped on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police's road policing unit stopped a van today (Friday) which contained "potential travelling criminals" on the A1 near Grantham.

On Twitter, Lincolnshire Police's specialist operations team said that the potential criminals could have been involved in waste oil thefts.

An uninsured van was seized on the A1 near Grantham. Via @LincsPoliceOps on Twitter (62376156)

The van's insurance had also expired yesterday (Thursday).

This prompted police to seize the van, and the driver was reported.