Van driver approached 12-year-old girl in Grantham street

Police are appealing for information after a 12-year-old girl was approached by a man in a van in Grantham yesterday afternoon.

The girl was walking on Lauriston Road, Grantham, at 4.15pm when a man pulled alongside her in a white van and asked her to get in and he would take her home.

The girl ignored the request, returned home and the incident was reported to police.

The male was described as being between 20 and 30 years old and it is believed that the vehicle headed down Balmoral Road.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating under incident 335 of 17 April and anyone with information should call 101 quoting this reference. It is believed that this is an isolated incident but officers are treating this extremely seriously. The man was driving a white van which was described as having no rear windows and had dark lettering on the side.”