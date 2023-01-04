The keys to a van were stolen, but no items nor the vehicle itself were taken.

Lincolnshire Police received a report that the keys to a van parked at an address in Harrowby Lane, Grantham, had been stolen at around 4.30am yesterday morning (Tuesday).

The van is reported to have shown signs of being searched but nothing was stolen and the vehicle itself was not taken.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers attended and provided advice to the owners on securing the vehicle.

The spokesperson added: "We would encourage anyone who has information about the incident which could help find those responsible to get in touch via 101 quoting incident 38 of January 3."