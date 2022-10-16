On May 25, 1901, a carrier van accident took place on Somerby Hill, which was widely reported in the national newspapers, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

A carrier from Ingoldsby was bringing passengers to Grantham market. It was laden with a driver, 15 passengers and luggage.

As they approached Spittlegate Cottages on Somerby Hill, the breech band broke, causing the horse to bolt.

The van accident on Somerby Hill. (59998347)

The driver tried to jump onto the back of the horse, but he fell to the ground and the carrier ran over his foot.

Three passengers jumped from the cart, an elderly lady and a woman with her ten-year old daughter. All three were badly injured, the elderly lady subsequently dying in hospital.

Although the carrier later overturned, all the passengers who remained inside were unhurt.

Somerby Hill, Grantham. (59880838)

In 1907 the Grantham Journal advertised for sale photographs of the accident at 2d each or postcards at seven for 6d.