A village skatepark has been vandalised after residents previously raised concerns over its “deteriorating condition”.

A picture posted on the Bottesford True Community Facebook page shows the top of a ramp in the skatepark has been smashed through and now poses a “risk” to people who want to use it.

Residents have previously raised concerns around the skatepark as litter continued to be dumped there.

The damaged ramp in the Bottesford Skatepark.

On the current damage, Kitty Battams commented that it was “such a shame” and “unfortunately the actions of a few may affect many users of the skatepark”.

Aimee Stinchcombe said: “Unfortunately the park is beginning to be an unpleasant place to use facilities.”

Bottesford Parish Council is aware of the damage.

A spokesperson for the parish council said: “The parish council is aware of the damage to one of the ramps at the skatepark.

“Steps were taken on Monday (July 17) morning to ensure park users were alerted to the risk posed by the damage.

“A temporary repair is in place whilst we arrange a permanent repair.”