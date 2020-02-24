Vandals cause more than £2,000 damage to parish councillor's car

A parish councillor fears he is being targeted after vandals caused more than £2,000 of damage to his car.

Gordon Taylor, a Great Ponton parish councillor for more than 30 years, was upset to discover that his red Peugeot had been vandalised while parked on his driveway in December.

The car was left with several deep scratches and in need of a complete respray.

The damaged car. (29684278)

The wheels on his son’s car had also been burst during the same incident.

Gordon, who has lived in Great Ponton for 45 years, said: “It looks like someone has used a key or a sharp object to scratch all the paintwork.

“I don’t know why someone would do this. I do a lot of fund-raising for the village, I run the weekly bingo and I manage The Caravan Club. Everyone is disgusted.”

The 75-year-old is offering an award for information leading to a conviction. Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling them on 101.

A police spokesperson said: “Incident 252 was reported to us at 2.50pm on December 22. This is a report of criminal damage to two Peugeot cars which were parked on the drive of a property in Great North Road.

“One car received damaged to the tyres and the other received scratches.”

