Vandals damage artwork in Grantham tunnel

A display of artwork which brightens up a town underpass has already been targeted by vandals.

The graphics and art and design students from Grantham College created a series of pictures to display in the tunnel between Huntingtower Road and Station Road, as part of a joint initiative between Grantham College, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and South Kesteven District Council to brighten and create a better environment for people who use the route.

The artwork inside the tunnel at the train station has been targeted by vandals. (8114040)

But within days of being unveiled earlier this month, many of the panels had been pulled off the wall.

Readers have been taking photos of the damage caused.

Wendy Murphy said: “Great work by all the students. It does look really cool. Thankyou so much for trying. Sadly though, it’s a reality that no matter how people try to improve the tunnel, it seems that nothing is going to stop the mindless ‘idiots’ from continuing to vandalise the artwork, smash up all the light bulbs in the tunnel and spray graffiti everywhere.”

Dave Thomas, Graphic Design course leader, was disappointed to hear about the damage. He said: “LNER repainted the wall and put in new lighting, but it was only when the new panels were put up that some individuals have seen fit to damage them. I struggle to understand the motivation of such people. The installation was designed to brighten up a very shabby area for local people who pass through it on a daily basis and to also promote the many good things associated with Grantham. To the people responsible I would just say ‘look at it, enjoy it, appreciate the work involved in producing it and be proud of your town and what it has achieved.”

Marketing Manager Jaz Abeysekera added: “It is such a shame that heartless individuals can do such a thing when our students have spent so much of their time designing and producing wonderful artwork for the community. It should be something that is enjoyed not destroyed.”

Rachael Wilson, station partnership project manager has been disheartened by the random acts of vandalism.

She said: “We are very disappointed and saddened that the subway artwork has been vandalised, after all the hard work the students from Grantham College put into creating it. The improvements and the artwork are intended to improve the subway and make it a nicer route for the community, so it is very disheartening that this has happened.

“We will be carrying out repairs to the damaged areas.”